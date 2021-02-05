Who's Playing

Detroit @ Phoenix

Current Records: Detroit 5-16; Phoenix 11-9

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 10-1 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Detroit will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to PHX Arena at 9 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Pistons and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 117-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Blake Griffin wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Griffin played for 29 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's and the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Phoenix was thoroughly outmatched 75-55 in the second half. The Suns found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 123-101 punch to the gut against the Pelicans. The top scorer for Phoenix was shooting guard Devin Booker (25 points).

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 10-9-2 against the spread.

Detroit is now 5-16 while Phoenix sits at 11-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.6 on average. Less enviably, the Suns are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.