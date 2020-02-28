Watch Suns vs. Pistons: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Suns vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Phoenix
Current Records: Detroit 19-41; Phoenix 24-35
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven't won a game against the Detroit Pistons since Nov. 9 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Phoenix has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Suns came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, falling 102-92. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 14-point finish.
Meanwhile, the Pistons lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 115-98 margin. Point guard Derrick Rose (20 points) and power forward Christian Wood (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Phoenix came up short against Detroit the last time the two teams met in February, falling 116-108. Maybe Phoenix will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 21, 2019 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 20, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Phoenix 88
- Nov 29, 2017 - Detroit 131 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 19, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 09, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 02, 2015 - Detroit 127 vs. Phoenix 122
- Nov 06, 2015 - Detroit 100 vs. Phoenix 92
