Who's Playing
Houston @ Phoenix
Current Records: Houston 5-16; Phoenix 15-6
What to Know
This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets haven't won a matchup against Phoenix since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The night started off rough for Houston on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 120-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-47. Point guard Kevin Porter (23 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 132-113. Shooting guard Devin Booker was a one-man wrecking crew for the Suns, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 51 points and six assists.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Houston is now 5-16 while Phoenix sits at 15-6. Phoenix is 9-5 after wins this season, and Houston is 4-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 30, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 16, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 16, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 121
- Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89
- Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111
- Apr 12, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Houston 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130
- Jan 20, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 07, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Houston 91
- Dec 21, 2019 - Houston 139 vs. Phoenix 125
- Dec 07, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Phoenix 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - Houston 149 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Phoenix 102
- Feb 04, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 30, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Nov 16, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Phoenix 116
- Apr 02, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 133 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 26, 2016 - Houston 131 vs. Phoenix 115
- Dec 21, 2016 - Houston 125 vs. Phoenix 111
- Apr 07, 2016 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 19, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Phoenix 100
- Feb 04, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 105