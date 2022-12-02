Who's Playing

Houston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Houston 5-16; Phoenix 15-6

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets haven't won a matchup against Phoenix since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The night started off rough for Houston on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 120-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-47. Point guard Kevin Porter (23 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 132-113. Shooting guard Devin Booker was a one-man wrecking crew for the Suns, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 51 points and six assists.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Houston is now 5-16 while Phoenix sits at 15-6. Phoenix is 9-5 after wins this season, and Houston is 4-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.