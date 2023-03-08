Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Phoenix

Current Records: Oklahoma City 31-34; Phoenix 36-29

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET March 8 at Footprint Center. Averaging 132 points in their past three games, Oklahoma City's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Phoenix better be ready for a challenge.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday OKC proved too difficult a challenge. The Thunder picked up a 137-128 victory. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Josh Giddey, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 17 assists, and 11 boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and six assists. The matchup made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Suns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 130-126. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points along with seven rebounds. Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

Oklahoma City is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-9-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 31-34 and the Suns to 36-29. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Thunder and Phoenix will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.