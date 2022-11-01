Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Phoenix
Current Records: Minnesota 4-3; Phoenix 5-1
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Footprint Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Suns know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.
Phoenix strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 124-109. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 30 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, falling 107-98. Point guard D'Angelo Russell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Suns are now 5-1 while the Timberwolves sit at 4-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix enters the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. But Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43%, which places them third in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Phoenix have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.
