Who's Playing

Portland @ Phoenix

Current Records: Portland 6-2; Phoenix 6-2

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Footprint Center after both having played games yesterday. Portland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Trail Blazers are hoping for another win. They skirted by Phoenix 108-106 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Jerami Grant as the clock expired. Portland can attribute much of their success to Grant, who had 30 points and five assists.

Portland's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 9-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.