Who's Playing
Portland @ Phoenix
Current Records: Portland 6-2; Phoenix 6-2
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns will face off at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Footprint Center after both having played games yesterday. Portland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Trail Blazers are hoping for another win. They skirted by Phoenix 108-106 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from power forward Jerami Grant as the clock expired. Portland can attribute much of their success to Grant, who had 30 points and five assists.
Portland's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 9-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 04, 2022 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 106
- Oct 21, 2022 - Portland 113 vs. Phoenix 111
- Mar 02, 2022 - Phoenix 120 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 14, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Portland 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109
- Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105
- May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92