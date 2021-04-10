Who's Playing

Washington @ Phoenix

Current Records: Washington 19-32; Phoenix 36-15

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-9 against the Washington Wizards since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. The Suns are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, falling 113-103. Despite their loss, Phoenix got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 24 points, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Golden State Warriors 110-107. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 14 dimes, and 14 boards, and center Robin Lopez, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds. That's the third consecutive contest in which Westbrook has had at least 11 assists.

Washington's win lifted them to 19-32 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 36-15. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 11-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.