Watch the Raptors celebrate their first NBA championship with parade through streets of Toronto
The Raptors and their fans enjoy the franchise's first NBA title with a championship parade on Monday
For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.
It took six hard-fought games and some unfortunate injury issues for their opponent, but ultimately the Raptors were able to take down the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors and claim the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy for themselves.
On Monday morning, the Raptors took to the streets of Toronto to celebrate their first NBA title, and the first major sports title in the city of Toronto since 1993. The Raptors parade began at Exhibition Place and will make its way to Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally.
You can see all the sights and sounds from the parade below, via Sportsnet:
Mike Bartlett, a Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment official, said he anticipates between 1.5 and 2 million people to attend the Raptors parade, per Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman of CP24.
With their victory, the Raptors became the first team outside of the United States to win an NBA title, and it's clear that the people in Toronto were ready to celebrate with the team on Monday.
