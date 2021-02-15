Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-10; Oklahoma City 10-15

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Thunder were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 97-95 to the Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City was up 53-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Justin Jackson, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 129-115 margin. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 15 boards in addition to six assists.

Oklahoma City have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Oklahoma City at 10-15 and Milwaukee at 16-10. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thunder are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.4 on average. The Bucks' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 121.2 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Milwaukee.

Feb 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Oklahoma City 86

Nov 10, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119

Apr 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Milwaukee 116

Jan 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Oct 31, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 91

Apr 04, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 79

Jan 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 94

Mar 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Milwaukee 96

Dec 29, 2015 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Milwaukee 123

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Knee)

Theo Maledon: Out (Covid-19)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Milwaukee