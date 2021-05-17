Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Los Angeles 47-24; Oklahoma City 21-50

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Dec. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Oklahoma City will play host again and welcome Los Angeles to Chesapeake Energy Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Allowing an average of 115.69 points per game, the Thunder have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The matchup between OKC and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was not particularly close, with OKC falling 109-93. OKC was down 92-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, falling 122-115. The losing side was boosted by center Serge Ibaka, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Jan 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 106

Aug 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Oklahoma City 103

Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Oklahoma City 94

Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112

Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88

Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110

Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104

Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110

Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92

Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113

Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117

Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111

Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98

Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88

Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108

Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83

Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117

Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108

Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98

Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Knee)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Los Angeles