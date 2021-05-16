Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Los Angeles 47-24; Oklahoma City 21-50

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Dec. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Thunder's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Allowing an average of 115.69 points per game, Oklahoma City has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The matchup between Oklahoma City and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 109-93. Oklahoma City was down 92-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, falling 122-115. The losing side was boosted by center Serge Ibaka, who had 15 points along with seven boards.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.