Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Charlotte 25-51; Oklahoma City 37-38
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Charlotte Hornets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2020. The Thunder will be playing at home against Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Oklahoma City is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-104 on Sunday. Small forward Gordon Hayward (22 points) and power forward P.J. Washington (21 points) were the top scorers for the Hornets.
The Thunder are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 37-38 and Charlotte to 25-51. Allowing an average of 116.24 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The Thunder are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oklahoma City and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Charlotte 121 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Mar 14, 2022 - Charlotte 134 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Jan 21, 2022 - Charlotte 121 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 07, 2021 - Charlotte 113 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 107
- Dec 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Charlotte 107
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 11, 2017 - Charlotte 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Apr 02, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 04, 2017 - Charlotte 123 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 20, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 95
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Charlotte 90