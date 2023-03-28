Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Charlotte 25-51; Oklahoma City 37-38

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Charlotte Hornets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2020. The Thunder will be playing at home against Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Oklahoma City is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-104 on Sunday. Small forward Gordon Hayward (22 points) and power forward P.J. Washington (21 points) were the top scorers for the Hornets.

The Thunder are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 37-38 and Charlotte to 25-51. Allowing an average of 116.24 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.49

Odds

The Thunder are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Charlotte both have seven wins in their last 14 games.