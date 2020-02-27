Watch Thunder vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Sacramento 24-33; Oklahoma City 36-22
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Kings skips in on three wins and Oklahoma City on four.
Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road on Tuesday as they won 112-94. Small forward Harrison Barnes (21 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points), and shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, OKC escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Oklahoma City's center Steven Adams was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 16 points along with nine boards and three blocks.
Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Sacramento suffered a grim 120-100 defeat to OKC the last time the two teams met in January. Can Sacramento avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
