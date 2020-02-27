Watch Thunder vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Sacramento 24-33; Oklahoma City 36-22

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Kings skips in on three wins and Oklahoma City on four.

Sacramento didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road on Tuesday as they won 112-94. Small forward Harrison Barnes (21 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points), and shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, OKC escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket, 124-122. Oklahoma City's center Steven Adams was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 16 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

Sacramento isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento suffered a grim 120-100 defeat to OKC the last time the two teams met in January. Can Sacramento avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.