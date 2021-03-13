Who's Playing

New York @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: New York 19-19; Oklahoma City 16-21

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 2-8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Chesapeake Energy Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Oklahoma City. The Thunder will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a loss.

New York took a serious blow against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling 134-101. New York was down 97-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Julius Randle had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-108 on Thursday. The Thunder's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 32 points and six assists.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York is now 19-19 while Oklahoma City sits at 16-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.2 on average. Less enviably, Oklahoma City is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.2 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.