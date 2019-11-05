Watch Thunder vs. Magic: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 2-4; Orlando 2-4

What to Know

Orlando is 2-6 against Oklahoma City since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the matchup is anything like Oklahoma City's 132-122 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 91-87 to Denver on Saturday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of PF Jonathan Isaac, who did not have his best game; he played for 35 minutes with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Thunder strolled past New Orleans with points to spare, taking the contest 115-104. Oklahoma City's PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points in addition to eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't help his team much against Portland last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 2-4 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Magic.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 204

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.