Watch Thunder vs. Magic: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 2-4; Orlando 2-4
What to Know
Orlando is 2-6 against Oklahoma City since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the matchup is anything like Oklahoma City's 132-122 victory from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 91-87 to Denver on Saturday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of PF Jonathan Isaac, who did not have his best game; he played for 35 minutes with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Thunder strolled past New Orleans with points to spare, taking the contest 115-104. Oklahoma City's PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points in addition to eight boards. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't help his team much against Portland last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 2-4 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Magic.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 204
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Orlando 122
- Jan 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Orlando 117
- Feb 26, 2018 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 29, 2017 - Orlando 121 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 29, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 13, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Feb 03, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Orlando 114
- Oct 30, 2015 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Orlando 136
