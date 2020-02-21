Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Denver 38-17; Oklahoma City 33-22

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder should still be riding high after a victory, while Denver will be looking to right the ship.

OKC didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans last week, but they still walked away with a 123-118 win. Small forward Danilo Gallinari and point guard Chris Paul were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former had 29 points and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-116. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Jamal Murray, who posted a double-double on 32 points and ten assists.

Oklahoma City came up short against Denver the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 110-102. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma City.