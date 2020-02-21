Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Denver 38-17; Oklahoma City 33-22
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder should still be riding high after a victory, while Denver will be looking to right the ship.
OKC didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans last week, but they still walked away with a 123-118 win. Small forward Danilo Gallinari and point guard Chris Paul were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former had 29 points and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-116. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Jamal Murray, who posted a double-double on 32 points and ten assists.
Oklahoma City came up short against Denver the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 110-102. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 17 games against Oklahoma City.
- Dec 14, 2019 - Denver 110 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 29, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Feb 26, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 14, 2018 - Denver 109 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 24, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 30, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Feb 01, 2018 - Denver 127 vs. Oklahoma City 124
- Dec 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Denver 94
- Nov 09, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Denver 111 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Apr 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 07, 2017 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Denver 129
- Apr 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 27, 2015 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Denver 112
- Nov 01, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Denver 93
