Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

Both the Thunder (44-33) and Pelicans (43-33) have lost three games in a row coming into Easter Sunday. New Orleans has fallen all the way to eighth place in the standings and Oklahoma City is only half a game ahead of them. The winner of this game has a chance to make a sudden rise in the standings.

Each team comes in well-rested and that's great for fans. This should be an intense game with actual stakes. Nobody wants to see that reduced to whichever team is playing less tired.

How to watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

Date: Sunday, April 1



Sunday, April 1 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana



Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Someone has to lose Sunday and that won't be good for either team. The playoff race in the West is so close that only one game separates fourth place through eight place. Losses are something that teams in that range can't afford while wins can be enough to vault someone back to the middle of the pack.

The Pelicans have been stunning since the All-Star break. Anthony Davis has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation by playing some of the best basketball of his career and it's carried New Orleans to this point. The Thunder on the other hand have just been inconsistent all season long. Sometimes they look like contenders. Other times they're struggling to put wins together.

A game like this is a toss up. It could go either way, but Oklahoma City probably has the slight advantage. The star power on the Thunder always gives them an edge over a team like New Orleans, but the Pelicans are at home and that could just as easily be the difference.