Through 2 Quarters

The experts predicted a victory for the Detroit Pistons, but it's no sure thing at this point. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but Detroit leads 55-52 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Point guard Killian Hayes has led the way so far for the Pistons, as he has 16 points and three assists in addition to three steals and three boards. This makes it three games in a row in which Hayes has had at least three steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Braxton Key's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Oklahoma City has been led by small forward Lindy Waters III, who so far has 13 points and three assists along with four rebounds.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Detroit 21-56; Oklahoma City 22-54

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET April 1 at Paycom Center. Detroit should still be riding high after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to right the ship.

The Pistons netted a 102-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who had 27 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, OKC lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home by a decisive 136-118 margin. Oklahoma City was down 115-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of small forward Lindy Waters III, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Pistons' win brought them up to 21-56 while OKC's loss pulled them down to 22-54. Detroit is 5-15 after wins this year, and the Thunder are 14-39 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 13 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Tre Mann: Out (Hamstring)

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Illness)

Kenrich Williams: Out (Knee)

Derrick Favors: Out for the Season (Back)

Darius Bazley: Out for the Season (Knee)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Josh Giddey: Out for the Season (Hip)

Mike Muscala: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out for the Season (Groin)

Luguentz Dort: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Detroit