Watch Thunder vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

How to watch Thunder vs. Raptors basketball game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Toronto 25-14; Oklahoma City 23-17

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing at home against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Thunder strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 117-104. The Thunder can attribute much of their success to PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 20 boards, and ten dimes, and SF Danilo Gallinari, who had 30 points. That's Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Toronto needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104 to the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto was up 82-69 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. If their 27-13 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Thunder got away with a 98-97 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Toronto.

  • Dec 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Toronto 97
  • Mar 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Toronto 109
  • Mar 20, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Oklahoma City 114
  • Mar 18, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 125
  • Dec 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Toronto 107
  • Mar 16, 2017 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Toronto 102
  • Nov 09, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
  • Mar 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Toronto 100
  • Nov 04, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
Our Latest Stories