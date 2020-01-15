Watch Thunder vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Toronto 25-14; Oklahoma City 23-17

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing at home against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Oklahoma City will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Thunder strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 117-104. The Thunder can attribute much of their success to PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who posted a triple-double on 20 points, 20 boards, and ten dimes, and SF Danilo Gallinari, who had 30 points. That's Gilgeous-Alexander's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Toronto needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-104 to the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto was up 82-69 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. If their 27-13 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Thunder got away with a 98-97 win the last time the two teams met in December. Will they repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Toronto.