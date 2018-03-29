Watch Thunder vs. Spurs online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Thunder (44-31) will be in San Antonio to take on the Spurs (43-32) with some major playoff implications. Only one game separates the two and that one game could be the difference between home-court advantage in the first round and the sixth seed. The race out West is just that tight.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio both come in on losing streaks, but both are rested for this one. Neither team is on a back to back, but the Spurs are banged up with Kawhi Leonard out and LaMarcus Aldridge dealing with a knee injury.

How to watch Thunder vs. Spurs



Date: Thursday, March 29



Thursday, March 29 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas



AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: watchTNT

watchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The revamped Thunder, led by Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, haven't had the season they were hoping for. They were supposed to be a contender on a level closer to that of Houston and Golden State. However, it took them awhile to get their season on track, and injuries to key players like Andre Roberson haven't helped. Now, they're in the thick of the playoff race.

The Spurs also haven't had a season up to their standards either. The most consistent team in the NBA has been anything but that in '17-18. They've had bad losses, injuries and just haven't played like the Spurs of old. They even had a players-only meeting at one point. Of course, the absence of Leonard has affected this franchise. It's a testament to how great a team the Spurs are to still be contending for home court despite their star out of action.

This game feels like a toss-up either way. Injuries could impact San Antonio, but OKC hasn't proven to be very reliable. The edge probably goes to the Thunder, but it's very close.