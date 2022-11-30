Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: San Antonio 6-15; Oklahoma City 8-13

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like San Antonio's 122-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 143-138 to the Los Angeles Lakers. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of point guard Tre Jones, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 13 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Oklahoma City had to settle for a 105-101 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points along with six boards. The game made it Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

The Spurs are now 6-15 while the Thunder sit at 8-13. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Oklahoma City has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.85

Odds

The Thunder are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Oklahoma City.