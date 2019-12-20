Watch Thunder vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Phoenix 11-16; Oklahoma City 13-14

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 3-11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Phoenix will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. The Suns are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Phoenix on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 120-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix was down 90-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, things were close when Oklahoma City and the Memphis Grizzlies clashed on Wednesday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 126-122. The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but PG Dennis Schroder led the charge as he had 31 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 13-14 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder enter the contest with 22.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Suns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.3. We'll see if that edge gives the Suns a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.