Watch Thunder vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Thunder vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Phoenix 11-16; Oklahoma City 13-14
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 3-11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Phoenix will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. The Suns are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Phoenix on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 120-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix was down 90-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, things were close when Oklahoma City and the Memphis Grizzlies clashed on Wednesday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 126-122. The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but PG Dennis Schroder led the charge as he had 31 points and seven assists.
Oklahoma City's victory lifted them to 13-14 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 11-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder enter the contest with 22.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Suns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.3. We'll see if that edge gives the Suns a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Thunder are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 102
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 100
- Nov 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Phoenix 87
- Mar 02, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Jan 07, 2018 - Phoenix 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 07, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 03, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Dec 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Phoenix 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 31, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Phoenix 106
- Nov 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Phoenix 103
