Things got testy during Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, as multiple players engaged in a fight that spilled into the front row of the Target Center stands. When all was said and done, five players and two coaches were ejected.

The play that started the ruckus seemed fairly innocuous, as Pistons rookie Ron Holland attempted to strip the ball from Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who was gathering for a layup with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. A foul was called, but Reid took exception to the maneuver and immediately walked over to Holland while wagging his finger in his face. Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, who initially appeared to step in with peacemaking intentions, was then pushed away by Holland, which started the more aggressive part of the melee.

DiVincenzo ran back over to Holland and the two players got tangled up in a shoving match. As teammates came to the aid of both players, the momentum of the scrum carried into the front row of the baseline stands, knocking over a cameraman in the process.

After the officials sorted everything out, they issued seven total ejections:

Timberwolves

Reid, DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni

Pistons

Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

The league office will review the video of the incident and decide whether any further punishment is necessary, but it's important to note that it did not appear that any players left the bench, which would result in an automatic suspension and a fine up to $50,000. It also did not appear that any punches were thrown or that any players were injured, but the NBA's alarm bells are generally raised, with good reason, when any sort of altercation spills into the stands and potentially puts fans in danger.

Intensity was likely high during the game as both teams are embroiled in heated races for playoff positioning. The Pistons are attempting to earn the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee home-court advantage in the first round. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, who entered Sunday's game at No. 7 in the West, are trying to get above the Play-In line by earning the No. 6 seed (or higher) over the final two weeks of the regular season.