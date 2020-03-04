Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls basketball game

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago 21-40; Minnesota 18-42

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134 on Tuesday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Timberwolves, picking up 28 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single basket, 109-107. Point guard Coby White (19 points), small forward Otto Porter Jr. (18 points), and shooting guard Denzel Valentine (17 points) were the top scorers for Chicago.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14-1 against the spread when favored.

Minnesota is now 18-42 while Chicago sits at 21-40. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Timberwolves are 5-12 after wins, Chicago 3-17 this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Fox Sports - North
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.

  • Jan 22, 2020 - Chicago 117 vs. Minnesota 110
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Minnesota 119 vs. Chicago 94
  • Nov 24, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Chicago 96
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Minnesota 122 vs. Chicago 104
  • Feb 09, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Minnesota 113
  • Feb 12, 2017 - Minnesota 117 vs. Chicago 89
  • Dec 13, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Chicago 94
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. Chicago 105
  • Nov 07, 2015 - Minnesota 102 vs. Chicago 93
