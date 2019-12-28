Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Cleveland 9-22; Minnesota 11-19
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.6 points per game in their game on Saturday. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Minnesota has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Timberwolves were expected to lose against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Minnesota won 105-104 over Sacramento in overtime. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to PF Gorgui Dieng, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Cleveland and the Boston Celtics on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 129-117, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland got a solid performance out of PF Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 11-19 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 9-22. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota enters the matchup with 22.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Cleveland rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.85
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won five out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Nov 26, 2018 - Minnesota 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 19, 2018 - Minnesota 131 vs. Cleveland 123
- Feb 07, 2018 - Cleveland 140 vs. Minnesota 138
- Jan 08, 2018 - Minnesota 127 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 14, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 01, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 25, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 08, 2016 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 99
