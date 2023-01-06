Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-19; Minnesota 18-21
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.51 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 6 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, winning 113-106. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 32 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Denver Nuggets 122-91. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-32. Shooting guard Norman Powell (13 points), shooting guard Terance Mann (12 points), and center Moses Brown (12 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota's victory brought them up to 18-21 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 21-19. Minnesota is 9-8 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 9-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 14, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 88
- Apr 12, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 03, 2022 - Minnesota 122 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 05, 2021 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Minnesota 84
- Nov 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Minnesota 115
- Apr 18, 2021 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 101
- Feb 08, 2020 - Minnesota 142 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99