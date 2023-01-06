Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-19; Minnesota 18-21

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.51 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 6 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, winning 113-106. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks, and shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 32 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Denver Nuggets 122-91. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-32. Shooting guard Norman Powell (13 points), shooting guard Terance Mann (12 points), and center Moses Brown (12 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 18-21 while the Clippers' loss pulled them down to 21-19. Minnesota is 9-8 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 9-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.