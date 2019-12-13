Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 19-7; Minnesota 10-13
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves head home again on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Allowing an average of 117.83 points per game, the Timberwolves have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Minnesota was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Timberwolves lost to Utah by a decisive 127-116 margin. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of G Jeff Teague, who had 32 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles prevailed over the Toronto Raptors 112-92 in a game that saw them combine for 36 turnovers. Los Angeles SF Kawhi Leonard looked sharp as he had 23 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 19-7 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. So the Minnesota squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers vs. Wolves odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Clippers vs. Timberwolves game 10,000...
-
Lakers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Criticism fuels Embiid against Celtics
Embiid agreed that he could be better after being called out by the pair of Hall of Famers
-
David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage
Stern reportedly collapsed at a Manhattan restaurant on Thursday
-
Dion Waiters suspended by Heat again
Waiters has yet to appear in a game for Miami this season
-
NBA to add G League team in Mexico City
The team will be the first outside of the United States and Canada
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans