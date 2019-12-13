Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-7; Minnesota 10-13

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves head home again on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Allowing an average of 117.83 points per game, the Timberwolves have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Minnesota was not quite the Utah Jazz's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Timberwolves lost to Utah by a decisive 127-116 margin. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of G Jeff Teague, who had 32 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles prevailed over the Toronto Raptors 112-92 in a game that saw them combine for 36 turnovers. Los Angeles SF Kawhi Leonard looked sharp as he had 23 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 19-7 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them third in the league. So the Minnesota squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.