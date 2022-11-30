Who's Playing
Memphis @ Minnesota
Current Records: Memphis 12-8; Minnesota 10-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since April 23rd, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Minnesota will look to defend their home court against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.95 points per contest.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Monday, losing 142-127. Minnesota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Grizz came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Knicks on Sunday, sneaking past 127-123. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 assists, and ten rebounds. That's Morant's first triple-double of the season.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. At 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Grizzlies aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-7-2.
Memphis' win lifted them to 12-8 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-11. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Memphis have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 29, 2022 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 26, 2022 - Memphis 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 23, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 118
- Apr 21, 2022 - Memphis 104 vs. Minnesota 95
- Apr 19, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117
- Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 0 vs. Memphis 0
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 0 vs. Minnesota 0