Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 12-8; Minnesota 10-11

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since April 23rd, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Minnesota will look to defend their home court against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.95 points per contest.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Monday, losing 142-127. Minnesota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, who had 23 points along with five rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Grizz came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Knicks on Sunday, sneaking past 127-123. It was another big night for Memphis' point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 assists, and ten rebounds. That's Morant's first triple-double of the season.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. At 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Grizzlies aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-7-2.

Memphis' win lifted them to 12-8 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-11. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Minnesota.