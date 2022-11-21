Who's Playing

Miami @ Minnesota

Current Records: Miami 7-10; Minnesota 8-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. Allowing an average of 115.25 points per game, Minnesota has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, sneaking past 112-109. The top scorer for Minnesota was shooting guard Anthony Edwards (25 points).

Meanwhile, Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 113-87 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Miami was down 95-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 8-8 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami.