Who's Playing
Miami @ Minnesota
Current Records: Miami 7-10; Minnesota 8-8
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. Allowing an average of 115.25 points per game, Minnesota has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, sneaking past 112-109. The top scorer for Minnesota was shooting guard Anthony Edwards (25 points).
Meanwhile, Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 113-87 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Miami was down 95-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 8-8 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Miami.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2021 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 101
- May 07, 2021 - Miami 121 vs. Minnesota 112
- Apr 16, 2021 - Minnesota 119 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2020 - Minnesota 129 vs. Miami 126
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Minnesota 125 vs. Miami 122
- Mar 17, 2017 - Miami 123 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 06, 2017 - Miami 115 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 17, 2015 - Minnesota 103 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 05, 2015 - Miami 0 vs. Minnesota 0