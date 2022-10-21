Who's Playing
Utah @ Minnesota
Current Records: Utah 1-0; Minnesota 1-0
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 21 at Target Center. The Jazz aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Utah took their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday by a conclusive 123-102 score. With Utah ahead 75-53 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. The top scorer for Utah was Collin Sexton (20 points).
Meanwhile, Minnesota bagged a 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest for Minnesota, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 16 boards.
The Jazz suffered a grim 126-106 defeat to the Timberwolves when the two teams previously met in January. Can Utah avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.35
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Minnesota 126 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Utah 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Dec 08, 2021 - Utah 136 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Minnesota 105 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - Minnesota 101 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80