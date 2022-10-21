Who's Playing

Utah @ Minnesota

Current Records: Utah 1-0; Minnesota 1-0

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 21 at Target Center. The Jazz aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Utah took their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday by a conclusive 123-102 score. With Utah ahead 75-53 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. The top scorer for Utah was Collin Sexton (20 points).

Meanwhile, Minnesota bagged a 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest for Minnesota, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 16 boards.

The Jazz suffered a grim 126-106 defeat to the Timberwolves when the two teams previously met in January. Can Utah avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.35

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.