Sacramento @ Minnesota

Current Records: Sacramento 27-21; Minnesota 27-25

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play host again and welcome the Sacramento Kings to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Minnesota is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento this past Saturday, winning 117-110. It was another big night for Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds along with six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 27-25 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 27-21. Allowing an average of 116.63 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.