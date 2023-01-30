Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Minnesota
Current Records: Sacramento 27-21; Minnesota 27-25
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will play host again and welcome the Sacramento Kings to Target Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Minnesota is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Timberwolves are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Sacramento this past Saturday, winning 117-110. It was another big night for Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds along with six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 27-25 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 27-21. Allowing an average of 116.63 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Minnesota 117 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 09, 2022 - Sacramento 132 vs. Minnesota 119
- Feb 08, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 114
- Nov 17, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Apr 21, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Apr 20, 2021 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 03, 2020 - Sacramento 113 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 27, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Minnesota 129
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91