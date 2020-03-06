Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Minnesota
Current Records: Orlando 27-35; Minnesota 19-42
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.28 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. If the game is anything like Orlando's 136-125 victory from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 115-108. The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Naz Reid, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards, and shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 24 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Reid has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Magic had to settle for a 116-113 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 35 points, and center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds along with seven assists.
Minnesota is now 19-42 while Orlando sits at 27-35. Minnesota is 6-12 after wins this year, and Orlando is 14-20 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Feb 28, 2020 - Orlando 136 vs. Minnesota 125
- Feb 07, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 04, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 16, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 22, 2017 - Minnesota 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Jan 30, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Minnesota 123 vs. Orlando 107
- Dec 01, 2015 - Orlando 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Nov 18, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. Minnesota 101
