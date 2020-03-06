Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Minnesota

Current Records: Orlando 27-35; Minnesota 19-42

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.28 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. If the game is anything like Orlando's 136-125 victory from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 115-108. The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Naz Reid, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards, and shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 24 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Reid has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Magic had to settle for a 116-113 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 35 points, and center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds along with seven assists.

Minnesota is now 19-42 while Orlando sits at 27-35. Minnesota is 6-12 after wins this year, and Orlando is 14-20 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Minnesota.