Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 15-15; Minnesota 15-15

What to Know

This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.2 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Minnesota made easy work of the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and carried off a 150-126 victory. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 100-99. Dallas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 14 boards, and point guard Kemba Walker, who had 32 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Timberwolves took their matchup against the Mavericks when the two teams previously met in March by a conclusive 116-95 score. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or does Dallas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.54

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.