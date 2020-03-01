Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 36-24; Minnesota 17-41

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.

The contest between the Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Timberwolves falling 136-125 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota got a solid performance out of power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards along with five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 126-118 loss against the Miami Heat this past Friday. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Seth Curry, who shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points.

The losses put Minnesota at 17-41 and Dallas at 36-24. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Mavericks come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.7. Minnesota might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.44

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.