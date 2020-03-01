Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Minnesota
Current Records: Dallas 36-24; Minnesota 17-41
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.
The contest between the Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Timberwolves falling 136-125 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota got a solid performance out of power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards along with five assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 126-118 loss against the Miami Heat this past Friday. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Seth Curry, who shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 37 points.
The losses put Minnesota at 17-41 and Dallas at 36-24. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the Mavericks come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.7. Minnesota might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.44
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 24, 2020 - Dallas 139 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 04, 2019 - Dallas 121 vs. Minnesota 114
- Apr 03, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. Dallas 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Dallas 119 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 20, 2018 - Dallas 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 30, 2018 - Minnesota 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Dec 10, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 92
- Nov 17, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 04, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 24, 2017 - Minnesota 97 vs. Dallas 84
- Jan 15, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Minnesota 87
- Jan 09, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Dallas 92
- Apr 03, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Minnesota 78
- Feb 28, 2016 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 20, 2016 - Dallas 106 vs. Minnesota 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Dallas 93 vs. Minnesota 87
