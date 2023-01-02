Who's Playing
Denver @ Minnesota
Current Records: Denver 24-12; Minnesota 16-21
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Denver might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Target Center. Averaging 124.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, the Nuggets' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so the Timberwolves better be ready for a challenge.
Denver strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 123-111. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 12 dimes, and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota's 2022 ended with a 116-104 loss against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday. Minnesota was up 64-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver's win lifted them to 24-12 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 16-21. Allowing an average of 115.89 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Minnesota 136 vs. Denver 130
- Feb 01, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 15, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Denver 107
- Oct 30, 2021 - Denver 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- May 13, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78