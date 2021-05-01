Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Minnesota
Current Records: New Orleans 28-35; Minnesota 20-44
What to Know
This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.47 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, taking their contest 126-114. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to point guard Ricky Rubio, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six assists and six boards. Rubio had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Rubio's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Thursday as they won 109-95. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 20-44 and New Orleans to 28-35. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 11, 2021 - Minnesota 135 vs. New Orleans 105
- Jan 23, 2021 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 08, 2020 - New Orleans 120 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 03, 2020 - Minnesota 139 vs. New Orleans 134
- Dec 18, 2019 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99