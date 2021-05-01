Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Minnesota

Current Records: New Orleans 28-35; Minnesota 20-44

What to Know

This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.47 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET May 1 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, taking their contest 126-114. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to point guard Ricky Rubio, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, six assists and six boards. Rubio had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Rubio's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Thursday as they won 109-95. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 20-44 and New Orleans to 28-35. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.