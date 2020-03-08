Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans basketball game

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Minnesota

Current Records: New Orleans 27-36; Minnesota 19-43

What to Know

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.52 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. If the contest is anything like the Timberwolves' 139-134 win from their previous meeting March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 132-118 to the Orlando Magic. Minnesota was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They got a solid performance out of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 110-104 win. The Pelicans' point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and had 20 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Timberwolves aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 23 of their 31 home games.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 27-36 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 19-43. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Fox Sports - North
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 247

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.

  • Mar 03, 2020 - Minnesota 139 vs. New Orleans 134
  • Dec 18, 2019 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 99
  • Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
  • Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
  • Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
  • Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
  • Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
  • Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
  • Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
  • Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
  • Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
  • Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
  • Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99
