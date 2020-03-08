Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Minnesota

Current Records: New Orleans 27-36; Minnesota 19-43

What to Know

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.52 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. If the contest is anything like the Timberwolves' 139-134 win from their previous meeting March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 132-118 to the Orlando Magic. Minnesota was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They got a solid performance out of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 110-104 win. The Pelicans' point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and had 20 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Timberwolves aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 23 of their 31 home games.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 27-36 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 19-43. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 247

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.