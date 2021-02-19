Who's Playing

Toronto @ Minnesota

Current Records: Toronto 14-15; Minnesota 7-22

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.21 points per matchup. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Target Center. Toronto should still be riding high after a win, while the Timberwolves will be looking to right the ship.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-128. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, taking their contest 110-96. Toronto can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 29 points, and power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota is now 7-22 while the Raptors sit at 14-15. Toronto is 7-6 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 5-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.