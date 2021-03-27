Who's Playing

Houston @ Minnesota

Current Records: Houston 12-32; Minnesota 11-34

What to Know

This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.98 points per contest. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 27 at Target Center after both having played games yesterday. The Timberwolves have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Houston is out to make up for these teams' game on Friday. Minnesota snuck past Houston with a 107-101 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 91-76 deficit. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes, and power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

Minnesota is now 11-34 while the Rockets sit at 12-32. The Timberwolves are 1-9 after wins this year, and Houston is 6-25 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.