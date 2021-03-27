Who's Playing
Houston @ Minnesota
Current Records: Houston 12-32; Minnesota 11-34
What to Know
This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.98 points per contest. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 27 at Target Center after both having played games yesterday. The Timberwolves have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Houston is out to make up for these teams' game on Friday. Minnesota snuck past Houston with a 107-101 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 91-76 deficit. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes, and power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.
Minnesota is now 11-34 while the Rockets sit at 12-32. The Timberwolves are 1-9 after wins this year, and Houston is 6-25 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 19 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 26, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Houston 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 24, 2020 - Houston 131 vs. Minnesota 124
- Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104