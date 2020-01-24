Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Minnesota
Current Records: Houston 27-16; Minnesota 15-29
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Minnesota is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 117-110. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from C Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 40 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Houston and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 121-105 win. It was another big night for PG Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes.
Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Timberwolves against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Timberwolves have some work to do to even out the 4-17 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.98
Odds
The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
