Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Minnesota

Current Records: Houston 27-16; Minnesota 15-29

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Minnesota is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 117-110. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from C Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 40 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Houston and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 121-105 win. It was another big night for PG Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out (Houston is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Timberwolves against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Timberwolves have some work to do to even out the 4-17 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.98

Odds

The Rockets are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Houston have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.