Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 16-22; Minnesota 14-22

After two games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Minnesota opened the new year with a less-than-successful 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG Jarrett Culver, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Portland skirted by the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch shot from SF Carmelo Anthony with 0:04 remaining. No one put up better numbers for Portland than Anthony, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Portland's win lifted them to 16-22 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 14-22. We'll see if the Trail Blazers can repeat their recent success or if the Timberwolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

