Who's Playing

Golden State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Golden State 26-24; Minnesota 27-26

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.02 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Target Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.

The Dubs bagged a 128-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-14 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 38 points, 12 assists, and eight boards. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-111. One thing holding the Timberwolves back was the mediocre play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State's win lifted them to 26-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 27-26. We'll see if Golden State can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.49

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.