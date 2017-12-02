Watch Tomas Satoransky’s career night against the Pistons

Tomas Satoransky hasn’t received an extended opportunity to show what he can do this season. With John Wall out for the time being, this was an opportunity for the second year point guard (who really isn’t your typical sophomore) to show why he played several years at FC Barcelona Lassa before making the trip to the USA.

On Friday, Satoransky scored a career high 17 points on 5 of 6 shootings, dished 4 assists, and grabbed 4 rebounds. In short, Satoransky showed us exactly why he can be a change of pace point guard from John Wall, while also providing help on the rebounding end. You can watch video highlights of his performance from DowntoBuck’s YouTube channel above.

Friday’s performance appears to be the start of a trend where Satoransky is getting more consistent playing time as well. Since last Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Satoransky isn’t just playing in games, he’s also playing more and more minutes since he’s logged at least 22 minutes in each of the Wizards’ last three games. He’s also dished four or more assists in all four games in the last week.

Since the Wizards did sign Tim Frazier last offseason, Satoransky isn’t going to play all of his time at the point guard position which is his natural fit. But given his size, he could be a nice change of pace playmaker who can also defend at the wing given his 6’7 height.