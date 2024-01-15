Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Boston 30-9, Toronto 15-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.71

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Raptors since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors do have the home-court advantage, but the Celtics are expected to win by seven points.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Celtics' strategy against the Rockets on Saturday. Boston put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 145-113 win. The win was just what the Celtics needed coming off of a 135-102 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Brown, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds. Jayson Tatum was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 145-113 defeat to Utah. The Raptors have struggled against the Jazz recently, as their game on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Boston pushed their record up to 30-9 with that victory, which was their 19th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.4 points per game. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-24 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics skirted past the Raptors 120-118 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a solid 7-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.