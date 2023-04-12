Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 40-42; Toronto 41-41

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will clash in the #9 vs #10 play-in game at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena to see who moves on and who goes home. The Raptors are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Toronto strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 121-105. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Raptors had established a 16 point advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Gary Trent Jr. led the charge as he earned 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' match against the Pistons on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Bulls turned on the heat in the second half with 54 points. Chicago put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 103-81 loss. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Bulls.

The victory rounded the Raptors' final season record out to 41-41, while the Bulls' victory brought theirs to 40-42. The winner of Wednesday's game will move on to face the loser of Tuesday's #7 vs #8 play-in game, while the loser will have to wait until next year to try again.

Odds

Toronto are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 212.5 points.

