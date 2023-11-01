Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1, Toronto 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.83

What to Know

The Bucks have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Milwaukee earned a 122-114 win over Miami. The Bucks pushed the score to 97-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Heat cut but never quite recovered from.

The Bucks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who earned 33 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 99-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Raptors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Milwaukee now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Bucks lost to the Raptors on the road by a decisive 121-105 margin when the teams last played back in April. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.