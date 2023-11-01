Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1, Toronto 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Bucks have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Monday, Milwaukee earned a 122-114 win over Miami. The Bucks pushed the score to 97-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Heat cut but never quite recovered from.
The Bucks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who earned 33 points along with 7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 99-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Raptors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Milwaukee now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.
Things could have been worse for the Bucks, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 121-105 loss to the Raptors in their previous matchup back in April. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Apr 09, 2023 - Toronto 121 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Mar 19, 2023 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Toronto 111
- Jan 17, 2023 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Toronto 122
- Jan 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Jan 15, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 05, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 02, 2021 - Toronto 97 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Feb 18, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toronto 124 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Jan 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 108