Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Milwaukee 2-1, Toronto 1-3

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Bucks have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Monday, Milwaukee earned a 122-114 win over Miami. The Bucks pushed the score to 97-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Heat cut but never quite recovered from.

The Bucks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who earned 33 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 99-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Raptors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Milwaukee now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Things could have been worse for the Bucks, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 121-105 loss to the Raptors in their previous matchup back in April. Can the Bucks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.