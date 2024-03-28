1st Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 45-33.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-50 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New York 43-28, Toronto 23-49

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.81

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Knicks' defense has only allowed 107.6 points per game this season, so the Raptors' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Monday, everything went the Knicks' way against the Pistons as the Knicks made off with a 124-99 win. New York pushed the score to 95-66 by the end of the third, a deficit Detroit cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Donte DiVincenzo, who went 11 for 20 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 2 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Brunson, who scored 28 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight loss. They took a 96-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nets. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Toronto has scored all season.

New York has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 43-28 record this season. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-49.

The Knicks took their victory against the Raptors in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 126-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a big 13.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

Series History

Toronto and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.