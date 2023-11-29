Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Phoenix 11-6, Toronto 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
- Ticket Cost: $36.17
What to Know
The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Scotiabank Arena.
On Tuesday, Toronto couldn't handle Brooklyn and fell 115-103. The Raptors have struggled against the Nets recently, as their game on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the Suns had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. Not to be outdone by New York, Phoenix got past New York on a last-second fade away jump shot.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 assists. Less helpful for the Suns was Keita Bates-Diop's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.
The Raptors came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in January, falling 114-106. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Phoenix is a 3-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Phoenix 114 vs. Toronto 106
- Dec 30, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 11, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 11, 2022 - Phoenix 99 vs. Toronto 95
- Mar 26, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 06, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Mar 03, 2020 - Toronto 123 vs. Phoenix 114
- Feb 21, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 17, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 02, 2018 - Toronto 107 vs. Phoenix 98