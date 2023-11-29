Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Phoenix 11-6, Toronto 8-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $36.17

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Scotiabank Arena.

On Tuesday, Toronto couldn't handle Brooklyn and fell 115-103. The Raptors have struggled against the Nets recently, as their game on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Suns had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. Not to be outdone by New York, Phoenix got past New York on a last-second fade away jump shot.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 assists. Less helpful for the Suns was Keita Bates-Diop's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

The Raptors came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in January, falling 114-106. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.