Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Washington 15-63, Toronto 24-53

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Sportsnet Toronto

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Wizards were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Wizards and the Trail Blazers played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 224.5-point over/under. The Wizards took a 108-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trail Blazers.

The losing side was boosted by Deni Avdija, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Lakers on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Tristan Vukcevic, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, the Raptors finally caught a break after 15 consecutive losses. They snuck past the Bucks with a 117-111 victory on Friday. The win was just what Toronto needed coming off of a 133-85 loss in their prior match.

The Raptors got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Immanuel Quickley out in front who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Quickley's performance made up for a slower contest against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Gary Trent Jr., who scored 31 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Washington has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-63 record this season. As for Toronto, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 24-53.

The Wizards came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raptors in their previous meeting back in March, sneaking past 112-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toronto is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.